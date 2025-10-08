Windsor Castle honours reality star Georgia Harrison with prestigious MBE

Georgia Harrison smiling with her MBE

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison has been officially recognised for her activism, receiving an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 30 year old, best known for her appearances on popular reality shows, was honoured for her tireless work raising awareness about online privacy and combating cybercrime.

Harrison has been a vocal campaigner on issues surrounding violence against women and girls, drawing from her own experience as a survivor of revenge porn to advocate for stronger protections and support for victims.

During the ceremony, Harrison joined other recipients in celebrating contributions that have made a tangible impact on society, marking a proud moment in her journey from reality TV star to respected campaigner.

Her MBE recognises not only her personal courage but also her commitment to using her platform to drive meaningful change in digital safety and women’s rights.

TV producer Stephen Lambert was also celebrated for his outstanding contributions to television at Windsor, receiving an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).

The creative force behind hit shows such as The Traitors, Gogglebox, Race Across the World, and Squid Game: The Challenge, Lambert has helped redefine modern TV entertainment with his innovative formats and engaging storytelling.