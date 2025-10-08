Sarah Ferguson 'confined' at royal lodge?

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has reportedly confided herself in the royal lodge after shocking revelation about her connection with Jeffery Epstein.

The Duchess of York has been advised to ‘lie low’ to avoid the spotlight in the wake of controversy surrounding her correspondence with Epstien.

It seems to be cage for the mother-of-two if she really remains out of the public eye as it might be difficult to regain her royal footing.

Fergie's ex-husnabd Andrew has long been mired in scandal, but now the Duchess has found herself at the centre of controversy.



As per reports, the Duchess will leave her outside the royal family's inner circle for good.

It emerges after Ferguson's email to the sex offender in 2011 has recently been uncovered, in which she refers to Epstein as her ‘supreme friend’ and maintained that she wanted to ‘humbly apologise’ for publicly rejecting him.

In the wake of the story breaking, seven charities of which she was either a patron or ambassador have chosen to sever ties with her, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, Julia's House, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and the British Heart Foundation.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The i Paper. ‘This time, she is probably going to have to do what she’s never done before and lie low for a while.’

Teh expert explained: "These latest revelations about Fergie‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the prospect that there is more to come, make it impossible for her to be part of the inner family circle again."