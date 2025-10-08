Prince William makes feelings clear over George, Charlotte, Louis royal future

Prince William made it loud and clear that he is aiming to bring relevant change in his reign, which will be beneficial for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The future King recently shared screen with Canadian actor Eugene Levy on his show, The Reluctant Traveler, in which he discussed several important topics, including how he is set to bring change, which will be beneficial for his kids.

He confessed that he will bring change in his monarchy, adding, "Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."

Speaking of how he feels about his future role as a King, he replied that he does not think of it every day and night.

But the Prince of Wales is trying to "create a world in which my son [George] is proud of what we do," as working royals.

Now, a source told People Magazine, "Prince William’s been quite vocal about what he wants to do when the time comes." He is giving a message of "more accessible, more approachable" strategy.

Speaking of William's bold remarks, royal expert Andrew Morton said, "He struck me as one of the lads."

He added, "That’s different from previous generations. He seems very much one of us, even though he is the future King."