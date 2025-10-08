Queen Camilla wins brand new title after heartbreak

Queen Camilla’s spirits appear to be lifted as the 78-year-old royal received an unlikely title just two days after she suffered a heartbreak about a close pal.

King Charles’s wife, despite being the Queen Consort, is not particularly a popular royal in the public’s eyes given her history with Princess Diana. Moreover, Prince Harry also snubbed his stepmother with choice words in his memoir, Spare.

Hence, it came as delight when Camilla received special praise from a seasoned royal correspondent in comparison to other members of the royal family.

While talking about royal tours, royal author and journalist, Valentine Low revealed to Woman’s Day that they are “not as glamorous as people think”.

He pointed out that the journalists accompanying on trips and tours have to “scrabble to keep up” routines and it could oftentimes lead to irritable behaviours from the royals. Low said that the King’s “amazing schedule” which “packs in an awful lot to his trips and famously doesn’t have lunch.”

However, he stated that of all the royals, Camilla is the “friendliest” among them. Low praised, “She’ll always come and say hello. She will catch your eye and there would be a light in her eye.”

The new title for Camilla comes just as she mourned the passing of her close friend Dame Jilly Cooper, who died at the age of 88.

Buckingham Palace had shared a statement from the Queen, which she expressed how “saddened” she was to learn of the devastating news.

“Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades,” she said of her longstanding friend.