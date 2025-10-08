Future King makes personal sacrifice for cancer survivor wife

Prince William has really given up his royal luxuries to make his cancer survivor wife Princess Kate happy.

The future king decided to leave Adelaide Cottage, historic royal residence located in Windsor Home Park, to make the Princess of Wales happy as Kate has planned a move away from the public eye.

The royal couple prepare to make Forest Lodge, a secluded Georgian estate in Windsor Great Park, their permanent residence.

A royal source has claimed: "The Prince of Wales was reportedly happy at their current residence; however, he made the decision to provide Princess Catherine with a life of her choice following her arduous struggle to overcome cancer."

"The heir to the British throne has also made a key change in his life and adopted a more somber demeanor since his wife returned to life," they added.

"Kate has had a huge shift in perspective since her illness. She's more determined than ever to focus on her health, her children, and the environment around them," a seprate oryal source told RadarOnline.

The move marks the latest stage in Kate and William's gradual relocation from central London to Windsor, where they already live with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The royal couple reportedly discussed the plans with senior palace officials. They will eventually supersede Buckingham Palace as the monarch's main residence when William ascends the throne.