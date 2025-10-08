Kate Middleton’s family receives bad news about children’s school

Kate Middleton and Prince William received an upsetting blow as new allegations emerge sparking fears of ‘reputational risk’ for an important cause.

The Prince of Wales maintains a close relationship with his in-laws and his three children with Princess Catherine are fond to their Middleton grandparents.

Hence, it came as a shock when a respected family friend, Sir John Madejski, 84, was removed from the school he once financed with an eye-watering sum of £3million. The John Madejski Academy, which it set to change its name, led its school to the Premier League from a local football club, according to Royal expert Richard Eden.

The Academy had been facing allegations about having harsh discipline and issuing multiple suspensions to students for frivolous reasons.

Now the Greenshaw Learning Trust, which manages the Academy insists that “reflecting ‘the community rather than an individual... mitigates the risk of any reputational risk to the school”.

A major ceremony will be organised once a new name has been finalised as “parents and students will have the opportunity to vote on three suggestions”.

Eden revealed that the total number of votes cast for John Madejski Academy was 192 against 190 for Hartland High. Despite this – and despite a petition which 1,400 signed demanding that the academy retain its name – Hartland High was selected.

Meanwhile, Sir John only said, “No good turn goes unpunished.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made no comment on the matter, but the couple have stressed on the early years and education of young children. Moreover, they have also been known to practice gentle parenting with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

The couple also have been taking their sweet time in making the right decision for their eldest son as he will soon be enrolled in secondary school. It is understood that they would not be in favour of harsh treatment of pupils for any reason.