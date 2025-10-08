Anthropic is set to open its first India office in 2026

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup backed by Alphabet’s Google, has reportedly announced plans to open its first office in India next year in Bengaluru in early 2026.

The prime motive behind this development is to meet the growing demands for AI tools.

This business strategy is primarily driven by the fact that India is the second-largest consumer market after the U.S. globally.

India is becoming a battlefront for global AI players, as it is home to nearly a billion internet users.

The Asian country has emerged as Anthropic's second-largest consumer market for its chatbot Claude, which competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT thanks to its programming proficiency.

The co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is expected to schedule a meeting this week to meet with business associates.

Anthropic is currently offering both free and paid tiers in India but has not yet introduced local currency pricing.

Meanwhile, the new office will be located in India’s prominent technology hub and operations are expected to start in early 2026. The location would serve as its second office in the Asia Pacific region.

OpenAI and Anthropic have been facing competition in India from competitors such as Google’s Gemini and AI startup Perplexity.

Anthropic is positioning itself to be a key partner in shaping India’s AI future while offering plans free for many users in the market to advance its models globally.

Anthropic has previously announced plans to increase its global staff to meet a surge in demand for its Claude AI models outside the United States.