King Charles welcomes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at royal house

King Charles made a heartfelt gesture for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, hinting that the monarch holds a soft corner for the Sussexes despite the fallout.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been included among the members of the royal family by the King, which was seen as a special olive branch.

According to The Mirror, King Charles chose photos of the royal family members to be placed across his residences.

And two very special pictures of the Montecito couple have been displayed in his official Northern Irish residence, Hillsborough Castle.

The source shared, "Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate."

"They are also guided by members of The Royal Family, but the decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King," an insider added.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Since then, their relationship with the senior royals has been spoiled due to the pair's public digs at the firm.

However, most recently, Harry met his father at Clarence House and later, in an interview, disclosed that now the focus is on his father as he is undertaking cancer treatment.

King Charles' decision to include photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside other family members is positive news for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future in the monarchy.