Instagram introduces new ‘Ring’ award for top creators

Instagram unveils new ‘Ring’ award for top creators

Instagram has officially announced that it is launching an awards program with 25 creators to celebrate the platform's top creators for their creativity, recognizing those around the world who break barriers and shift cultures in an innovative manner.

The new award program attendees include Instagram head Adam Mosseri, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, actress Yara Shahidi, and makeup artist Pat McGrath and many others.

The winners will receive a custom-made ring designed by English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner along with a digital golden ring around their Instagram profile.

The significant move comes as Meta has been reducing its creator payout programs over the past few years.

Meta has shut down a program that paid creators for ads placed in their profiles, a move that follows the company stopping bonus payments for Reel creators on Instagram and Facebook in 2023.

It is intriguing to see Instagram launch a symbolic awards program and focus on creating an Oscars-like winning situation for the content creators.

The company declared in a blog post that it is all about celebrating people, bringing them together and promoting the creativity of those who deserve recognition.

The ring award is a symbolic recognition of creative excellence and is positioned as a major factor to promote togetherness on one platform.

Additionally, winners are expected to be announced on October 16.