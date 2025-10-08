Malcolm-Jamal Warner ends TV career with standout role in series

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s last television role touched viewers this week when the episode Mother Love of Murder in a Small Town aired.

The actor, best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, passed away on July 20 in Costa Rica from an accidental drowning.

Warner appeared as Richard Bannister, a single father struggling to raise his teenage daughter.

Showrunner Ian Weir described his performance as “absolutely wonderful,” saying Warner became “the emotional heart of the story.”

However, he added that seeing the actor bring the character to life revealed the episode’s full depth.

Rossif Sutherland, who plays Chief of Police Karl Alberg, praised Warner’s presence on set, calling him “a generous soul” and highlighting his professionalism and ability to handle last-minute changes with ease.

Outside of acting, he was a devoted father to his 8-year-old daughter with wife Tenisha Warner.

Fans and colleagues said his final performance reflected the warmth and care he showed in real life.

The episode aired exactly as it was filmed, with no edits following Warner’s death. Critics and viewers described the performance as a heartfelt farewell and a fitting tribute to a beloved actor.

Warner’s role in Murder in a Small Town showcased his talent, compassion, and lasting impact on television, leaving audiences with a memorable final glimpse of his work.