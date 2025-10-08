Taylor Swift faces Grammy setback after new album misses deadline

Taylor Swift is not in the running for a Grammy nomination this year, marking a quiet moment in her usually busy award season.

The singer’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl and its lead single The Fate of Ophelia were released on October 3, which placed them outside the Grammy consideration period that ended on August 30, 2025.

This meant that none of Swift’s new work qualified for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, a rare break for the star who has been part of the event almost every year since 2007.

The Lover hitmaker's previous absences were in 2009, 2011, and 2017.

Over the years, Swift has become one of the most successful artists in Grammy history, as she earned 14 wins and made history as the only performer to take home Album of the Year four times, for Fearless, 1989, Folklore, and Midnights.

The Shake It Off singer's Grammy story went back to her early days in country music. Though her debut single Tim McGraw could have been entered in 2007, it was not submitted.

Still, Swift appeared that year as a presenter alongside Colombian singer Juanes, showing early signs of her future dominance at the awards.

Even without nominations this time, industry insiders expected Swift to appear at the 2026 ceremony in another role.

With Taylor's latest album already leading global charts, many believed this short pause would only set up a bigger return in 2027.