Taylor Swift fans livid over yet another 'Showgirl' variant: 'Please stop'

Taylor Swift has released over 30 CD, Vinyl, and voice memo variants of 'Life of a Showgirl'

Swifties are begging for air as Taylor Swift drowns them in multiple variants Life of a Showgirl.

The multi-Grammy-winner is known to offer different flavours of her albums from limited-edition vinyls and CDs to studio and rehearsal voice memos.

But this time, it appears she has “girlbossed too close to the sun” as fans are calling her out for the “biggest cash grab album ever” with over 30 variants.

As Swift announced yet another variant on October 7, Deluxe Dressing Room Rehearsal Version, Swifties stormed the Taylornation Instagram comments section with pitchforks.

“Girl…I love you but we are TIRED,” expressed one fan, while another begged, “Please just stop.”

Many asked Swift to “read the room” as they called out the “billionaire” for “marketing and pushing overconsumption.”

Fans also teased Swift needing “funding” for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, while others simply conceded that they “can’t defend” her anymore.

A majority of Swift’s fanbase also expressed that they would be “more inclined to purchase a digital deluxe version if it included all the voice memos and acoustic versions all in one.”

Others, however, are remaining steadfast in their "pledge of allegiance" to Swift, clapping back at the naysayers by pointing out that they simply don't have to buy all the versions.