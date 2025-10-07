Pippa Middleton stole the spotlight from sister Kate

Pippa Middleton proves fashion flair is a family trait

Pippa Middleton once again proved her flair for timeless yet fashionable when she stepped out in a black ra-ra coat dress that perfectly captured her radiant, confident style.

The look, worn at the 2011 wedding of Lady Katie Percy to Patrick Valentine in Alnwick, Northumberland was a charm.

Pippa showcased her bronzed legs beneath the tiered hemline of her coat dress, a subtle nod to the beloved ’80s trend while adding a pop of colour with a hot pink lace gown and a matching hat.

It’s not the first time the Middleton sisters have mirrored each other’s sartorial flair. Having lived together in Chelsea throughout their 20s, Pippa and the Princess of Wales have long shared a similar fashion DNA.

Pippa and Kate Middleton’s style connection is nothing short of iconic.

Over the years, the sisters have delivered countless memorable fashion moments but one of their most effortlessly elegant appearances came in 2006.

Stepping out for an evening at the Ham Polo Club, the duo looked perfectly poised under the summer sun.

Pippa in a strappy aquamarine sundress paired with cream wedges that elevated her chic, understated look.

Her glossy brunette hair was beautifully blow-dried, framing her naturally glowing complexion and soft summer makeup.

By her side, Kate exuded the same timeless grace, proving that style truly runs in the Middleton family.

From coordinated colour palettes to their polished silhouettes, the sisters’ impeccable fashion sense has continued to captivate royal watchers and fashion fans alike.