Prince Harry returns to court after pocketing royal sized payout

Prince Harry wins landmark phone hacking case against MGN

Prince Harry’s lawyers returned to court today, marking the latest chapter in his ongoing legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex previously secured a major win in December 2023, when Mr Justice Fancourt ruled that phone hacking at MGN titles had become “widespread and habitual” during the late 1990s.

The court also found that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent,” awarding him £140,600 in damages.

Today’s hearing, held before Costs Judge Nagalingam at the Royal Courts of Justice, will determine the next stage of the case as the Duke continues his fight for accountability within the British press.

During the proceedings, MGN admitted that it had hired private investigators to obtain private information on at least one occasion, including details of Harry’s visits to the Chenawhite nightclub.

In a historic moment in June 2023, the Duke became the first royal since the 19th century to give evidence in court.

The High Court ruled in Harry’s favour in December 2023, finding that 15 of 33 sample articles had involved wrongdoing.

In February 2024, the parties reached a settlement. Terms included payment of Harry’s legal costs, “substantial” damages, and an interim payment of £400,000 while the full amount was finalised.

While MGN denied wrongdoing in broader terms, it accepted liability in the specific cases judged.