Taylor Swift sends heartfelt letter to 'Cancelled' pal Brittany Mahomes

Swifties have speculated that 'Cancelled!' is about Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift is pledging allegiance to her close friend, Brittany Mahomes, amid the latter’s ongoing controversies.

Brittany — a former soccer player and wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes — revealed on Instagram on Monday, October 6, that she received a personal letter from the multi-Grammy-winner after fans speculated that Swift’s new song CANCELLED! from The Life of a Showgirl was written about her.

The message arrived inside one of Swift’s signature orange PR packages, which also included a vinyl and two T-shirts.

“If you’re reading this, you’re someone special who had shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world,” Swift, 35, wrote. “I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor.”

Brittany, 30, shared the sweet gesture to her Stories, captioning it, “@taylorswift has done it again. Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it.”

The thoughtful note comes after Swifties linked Brittany to CANCELLED! — a track about a friend who’s faced public backlash.

Lines like “Good thing I like my friends cancelled” and “cloaked in Gucci and in scandal” fuelled speculation, given Mahomes’ past controversies vis-a-vis her support for Donald Trump and her Gucci look at the 2024 US Open.