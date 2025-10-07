Taylor Swift sends heartfelt letter to 'Cancelled' pal Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift is pledging allegiance to her close friend, Brittany Mahomes, amid the latter’s ongoing controversies.
Brittany — a former soccer player and wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes — revealed on Instagram on Monday, October 6, that she received a personal letter from the multi-Grammy-winner after fans speculated that Swift’s new song CANCELLED! from The Life of a Showgirl was written about her.
The message arrived inside one of Swift’s signature orange PR packages, which also included a vinyl and two T-shirts.
“If you’re reading this, you’re someone special who had shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world,” Swift, 35, wrote. “I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor.”
Brittany, 30, shared the sweet gesture to her Stories, captioning it, “@taylorswift has done it again. Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it.”
The thoughtful note comes after Swifties linked Brittany to CANCELLED! — a track about a friend who’s faced public backlash.
Lines like “Good thing I like my friends cancelled” and “cloaked in Gucci and in scandal” fuelled speculation, given Mahomes’ past controversies vis-a-vis her support for Donald Trump and her Gucci look at the 2024 US Open.
