JLo, Ben Affleck's awkward red carpet first glance caught on camera

Ben Affleck caught his ex-wife off-guard while she was in the middle of an interview

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s first public reunion since their divorce was caught on red carpet cameras, and it was bound to be awkward.

At the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere Monday night (October 6), Lopez was mid-interview with Access Hollywood when she suddenly noticed her ex-husband walking by and posing with actor Tonatiuh.

“You’re here!” she exclaimed as Affleck, 53, waved and motioned toward them, asking, “Picture?”

JLo, 56, laughed, replying that she’d “get in the picture right now” before wrapping up her interview.

The former couple then posed together for smiling photos alongside Tonatiuh, marking one of their first public reunions since finalising their divorce earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning actor-director looked dapper in navy, while the On the Floor hitmaker turned heads in a dramatic Harris Reed gown adorned with a web-like design.

Speaking to Extra at the event, Affleck praised Lopez as an “amazing” actress who “really does it all.”

Earlier that day, Lopez was asked on the Today show about promoting a project tied to her ex. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she admitted. “And I will always give him that credit.”

Referring to their divorce, Lopez added simply, “Things happen; you have to keep going.”