Renewables surpass coal as world’s leading global source of electricity

A profound change has been observed as renewable energy overtook coal to become the world’s largest source of electricity generation in the first half of this year, according to new data from the global energy think tank Ember.

This milestone marks a significant shift, as global electricity demand continues to increase. Still, the growth in solar and wind energy has been robust; these forces did not prevent a slight increase in coal and gas usage.

Developing countries, particularly China, have been at the forefront of the clean energy transition. In contrast, many advanced countries, such as the US and EU, have continued to rely on carbon-based fuels for electricity generation.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), coal remains the world's largest source of electricity generation in 2024, a position it has maintained for more than 50 years, despite being a primary driver of global warming.

It has been observed that China remains ahead in clean energy growth and adding more solar and wind capacity than the rest of the world.

It has a crucial role in maintaining growth in renewable generation in China.

Furthermore, it surpasses the electricity demands and helps to mitigate its fossil fuel generation by 2%.

Electricity demand has rapidly outpaced the growth of clean energy, ultimately increasing reliance on fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, poor hydropower performances in the EU led to a further rise in coal and gas generation.

A crucial shift towards renewables

Ember senior analyst Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka said that this marks the beginning of a significant shift where clean power is keeping pace with the demand growth.

It has been observed that solar power met 83% of the increase in electricity demand, representing the predominant growth.

On the contrary, 58% of solar generation is now located in lower-income countries, many of which have experienced significant growth in recent years.

The new data from Ember showed that China's overwhelming dominance in clean tech industries remains unchallenged.

China’s electric vehicles and batteries are now worth more than twice the value of its solar panel exports.

Additionally, clean tech reports reached a record $20 billion, driven by surging sales of electric vehicles (up 26%) and batteries (up 23%).