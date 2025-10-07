Princess Eugenie honours royal tradition during lifechanging milestone

Princess Eugenie has proven to be a stark contrast to her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as she remains steadfast about her position in the royal family and the responsibility it entails.

The Duke and Duchess of York have been marred by controversy which has left the royal family embarrassed in the eyes of the public. Andrew has been stripped off his royal titles and patronages given his ties to a slew of scandals including the one with Jeffery Epstein. Meanwhile, Fergie has been cut out of eight charities that she was once patron to.

Along with Princess Beatrice, Eugenie has strayed away from any bad news and has dutifully responded when assigned a task from the Palace or the monarch himself.

King Charles’s niece has abided and honoured royal tradition and this was reflected during her major life event: her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018.

The event was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and the guest list also included some big A-listers like: Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Cara Delevigne, and Ellie Goulding. Even though, an invite to a royal wedding appears to be an honour, many royal fans were left confused to see a seat empty front and centre.

Some theorised that a VIP guest had missed the wedding but it was actually a royal tradition that dictated that the seat ne left empty.

The royals were seated in the pews on the right-hand and per royal orders no one was allowed to obstruct the view of Queen Elizabeth II. The empty seat had been reserved for her initially but she “didn’t find comfortable” which is why it was left empty.