New research unveils tiny particles hidden in your bottled water

New research, utilizing advanced imaging techniques, has revealed that people may be ingesting tens of thousands of microplastic particles every year.

On average, individuals consume between 39,000 and 52,000 microplastic particles annually, with a significant portion of this contamination originating from sources like bottled water.

The co-founder of ERA Environmental Management Solutions, a leading provider of environmental, health and safety software, Sarah Sajedi has brought her decades of experience to complement her studies.

Her latest paper, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, looks at the science behind the health risks associated with disposable plastics.

The paper published highlights the health risks posed by single-use plastic water bottles.

Groundbreaking microplastics experimentation

The experiment revealed that individuals ingest, on average, between 39,000 and 52,000 microplastics per year, and that bottled water users consume 90,000 more particles than tap water consumers.

Although the largest microparticles are visible to the naked eye, the smallest are not.

Microplastics typically range in size from 1μm to 5μm, and nanoplastics are particles smaller than 1μm.

The bottles merge, transport and tumble down over their lifespans.

They often make low-quality plastic, as they flake tiny pieces whenever they are exposed to temperature variations.

Plastic particles that enter the human body typically do so through the food chain and are ingested directly from their source.

Once it enters the body, these small plastics can cross biological boundaries and reach internal organs. This can lead to chronic inflammation and ultimately cause hormonal disruption, impaired fecundity and certain kinds of cancer.

The lasting consequences negatively affect the human body due to a lack of widespread testing of standardized protocols.

The study revealed particular findings utilizing advanced imaging techniques.

Despite this, experts are often of the view that drinking water from plastic bottles is safe for daily use.

However, people need to understand that a significant amount of microplastics and nanoplastics are hidden in bottled water. The main issue is not acute toxicity but chronic exposure.