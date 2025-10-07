Princess Anne receives praise for duty at important historical moment

Princess Anne, who is known for being the hardest working member of the royal family, was honoured as she performed a key task at the behest of the Palace.

King Charles’s sister arrived in Dorset on Monday, October 6, to carry out several royal engagements scheduled in the county. One of the engagements that stood out was her visit to the Dorset Police headquarters, where she was given a tour of the new building and its memorial garden.

The Princess Royal met with dignitaries as well as the officers, the staff and the volunteers and then took the task to unveil the plaque.

“It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Dorset Police Headquarters for the official opening of our new flagship building,” said Chief constable Amanda Pearson.

“This was an important historical moment for the Force, and I was delighted to be able to introduce her to the fantastic team who made it happen, alongside our hardworking officers, staff and volunteers.”

She added that the new headquarters, which were replaced after 60 years, will enable them to “invest in frontline policing” to efficiently do their jobs and tackle the things important to their communities.

This was another one of Anne’s multiple engagements in a day routine, which she has done frequently in the past. The 75-year-old is still actively supporting the monarchy of her brother with the same vigour she did for her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.