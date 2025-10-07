Taylor Swift takes swipe at critics with pointed statement: ‘chaotic’

Taylor Swift has recently taken a swipe at critics with her pointed statement amid Life of a Showgirl backlash.

While promoting her 12th studio album, the Opalite singer shuts down negative noise surrounding her and reflects on her priorities that truly deserve her energy during an appearance on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

“Life is always chaotic, I think for everyone, no matter what, at any given time,” said the 35-year-old.

However, the Blank Space crooner revealed one thing she loves about having been “alive longer” than she had been before, is “hopefully learn to sort of filter out what matters really”.

“I'm a little bit more able to sort of sense what's a real emergency and what's a real reason to be very upset,” stated the songstress.

With time, Taylor has realised that there’s “a smaller list of things that really matter” to her.

“The things that do matter, it's my family. It's my relationship. It's my friends. It's my art. It's baking. Genuinely, it's my cats,” she declared.

Reflecting on her past experiences with stress, Taylor continued that everything “that is noise, you deal with just like anything else”.

“It's not like you're impenetrable and immune to stress but I do know that it's just stress,” she pointed out.

The Cruel Summer singer added, “I've been through a lot of stress before just like everyone else and then you're gonna be fine as long as it's just stress.”