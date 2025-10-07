Jennifer Lawrence reunites with Robert Pattinson in new 'Die My Love'

Jennifer Lawrence surprised fans with the official trailer of her new film Die My Love alongside Robert Pattinson.

The psychological drama, directed by Lynne Ramsay, is set to release in theaters on November 7.

The story showed Lawrence and Pattinson as Grace and Jackson, a couple who left New York City to live in a quiet house in Montana.

Their new beginning turned dark when Grace began to suffer from postpartum depression, as the silence and isolation of the countryside made her mental state worse and started to shake their marriage.

The film was written by Ramsay, Enda Walsh, and Alice Birch. However, it explored how motherhood and loneliness can change a person.

Produced by MUBI and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Die My Love brought Lawrence and Pattinson together for the first time. Both stars became famous from The Hunger Games and Twilight before focusing on more serious roles.

The movie got its first screening at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a six-minute standing ovation.

Moreover, critics praised the actress' emotional performance, calling it one of her strongest yet. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned a 78 percent rating.

Lawrence said that she connected deeply with her character’s pain, drawing from her own experience of motherhood.

With its haunting story and strong performances, Die My Love left audiences eager for its release.