Rush surprises fans with long awaited reunion and shocking surprise

Rock legends Rush announced that they were reuniting for a world tour in 2026, their first since the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020.

The band confirmed the news during a private fan event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson said the tour, called “Fifty Something,” would honour their 50 years together and pay tribute to Peart.

They also revealed that German drummer Anika Nilles would join them for the shows.

Both Lee and Lifeson shared that returning to the stage felt emotional but healing. “Playing Rush songs again lifted the dark clouds,” they said, adding that this tour was not a restart but a way to celebrate their past.

The tour begins on June 7, 2026, with two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The band will then visit Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and finish in Cleveland on September 17.

Each stop will include multiple shows for fans to relive the band’s music in full.

They are also planning to add a keyboardist to enhance the sound and make the live experience even more immersive.

During the concerts, special moments will honour Neil Peart’s memory through visuals and performances that reflect his legacy.

However, fans can expect over two hours of music and a heartfelt celebration of one of rock’s greatest bands.