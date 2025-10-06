Taylor Swift wishes happy birthday to Travis Kelce with a cheeky post

Taylor Swift has made multiple references to her fiancé Travis Kelce on her new album

Taylor Swift is pledging her allegiance to Travis Kelce on his 36th birthday.

The pop megastar took to her Instagram to post a specific clip from her newly released music video for The Fate of Ophelia, which Swifties are well aware is a love letter to her new fiancé.

As if releasing the music video on Kelce’s birthday on October 5 wasn’t enough, Swift, 35, doubled down by sharing the exact moment she references her NFL beau in the song.

“Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your viiiiiiiibes,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a football emoji.

The complete verse is as follows: “Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky/ Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes/ Don’t care where the hell you’ve been, ‘cause now you’re mine / It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of.”

The Fate of Ophelia is the first song in Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has multiple references to Kelce, including the tracks Opalite and Wood.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast radio on October 3 — the album’s release date — the multi-Grammy-winner explained, “The hook is like, you know, someone comes into your life and rescues you from the fate of being driven mad by love.”

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl champ spent his birthday by attending the Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theatres, along with his mother Donna Kelce, as reported by Page Six.