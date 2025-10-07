Taylor Swift shares honest perspective on friendship amid Blake Lively rift

Taylor Swift makes cryptic comment about ‘friends’ as Blake Lively feud rumours continue

Taylor Swift opened up about the vow of secrecy she has with her close friends in a recent interview for the promotion of The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, whose decade-long friendship with Blake Lively has been under scrutiny, made a poignant comment about her group of friends.

Sharing appreciation for her inner circle during in conversation at Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio, the Grammy winner revealed that her friends all knew about the album while she was working on it in secret.

“My friends don't rat. They do not rat,” Swift claimed, adding that any rumours about her are untrue because her friends never share anything.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker shared that all her friends had heard the album at least a year before it was announced, “They know about my life, they know what's going on with me, but they do not snitch. It is phenomenal. I've got a really good circle of friends, it takes a while to get there.”

As the host commended her ability to choose friends wisely, Swift responded, “Thank you. I feel so proud about that. My friends know everything, just like anybody's friends know everything and the thing is they just don't [snitch].”

While the Eras Tour performer’s notable friends, Abigail Anderson, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and the HAIM sisters, are all still close, her friendship with Lively has been on the rocks.

Although Swifties claimed that her song Cancelled! is about the Gossip Girl alum, and their bond is on the mend behind the scenes, there has been no confirmation on either end.