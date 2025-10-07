Colin Farrell opens up about teaching Margot Robbie Irish accent

Colin Farrell recalled helping Margot Robbie in mastering her Irish accent.

Farrell and Robbie starred alongside each other in the Big Bold Beautiful Journey as David and Sarah.

It’s official synopsis states, "Through a surprising twist of fate, single strangers Sarah and David get to relive important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present."

During their appearance on the first episode of season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Oscar-nominated actors discussed their collaboration on the fantasy drama film.

The Penguin actor earlier revealed that he taught the Australian actress how to do an Irish accent for one scene in the film.

In one scene, Sarah mocks David's thick Irish accent, which is Colin's real speaking voice, asking, "Your accent, is it real?" as he fires back, "You think I'd fake an accent?" She also repeats something he says in a poorly put-on Irish accent, to which he responds, "That's a pretty good me, actually. I'm flattered."

However, according to the Irish Star many Irish people criticised her accent.

Following that scene, the Barbie actress in the interview cleared that, "there's a moment in the movie when my character kind of impersonates him briefly, so it's not a perfect Irish accent because Sarah shouldn't be great at Irish accents, and I just want to say that in case anyone who's Irish and watches this movie and is like, 'That's a terrible accent.'"

Farrell went on to reflect on how challenging it can be for non-Irish speakers in nailing the accent.

He explained that the difficulty often comes from stereotypes, noting that "outside of the country, the island, is always diddly idle, it's all, 'Oh, lucky charms!'" which makes it hard to get right.

However, he applauded Robbie for her efforts.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is now playing in theatres.