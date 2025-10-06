Taylor Swift thanks massive cast for keeping 'Fate of Ophelia' a secret

Taylor Swifts shouts out to Eras tour crew for joining her on 'TLOAS'

The Fate of Ophelia just dropped, and it’s not just a music video, it’s a full-blown theatrical spectacle.

If Life of a Showgirl had a visual diary, this would be it: A one-take fever dream straight from the heart of an Eras Tour reunion.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, October 5, the 35-year-old pop star celebrated the music video release of her first single Fate of Ophelia from latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

"Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video for The Fate of Ophelia was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family!!" she wrote in the caption of a carousel packed with behind-the-scenes drama from the shoot.

"I wanted each one-take scene to feel like a live performance and remind us all of how it felt to be at those shows together. Making every moment count," the 14-time Grammy winner continued, "It’s a journey through the chaotic world of show business."

The sold-out Eras Tour superstar went on to thank her creative team and massive cast for helping bring the vision to life and for keeping the entire project under wraps, "I loved working with @rpstam, @ethantobman and @nopenother to dream up these visuals."

"A huge thank you to this massive cast who kept it [100 emoji] and also kept the secret of this video even existing. It’s out on YouTube NOW!" Swift, 35, added.

Swifties are already dissecting the Fate of Ophelia, seeing parallels to Shakespeare’s doomed heroine and hinting that the lyrics may reference her romance with Travis Kelce.