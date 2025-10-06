Taylor Swift fiance Travis Kelce turns 36

Taylor Swift finance Travis Kelce turns 36

Travis Kelce has completed another lap around the sun and he's getting all the love on his big day.

From little league to love with Taylor Swift, a Kelce Brothers fan page on Instagram dropped the cutest photo dump showing the NFL star’s glow-up over the years.

The ultimate throwback dump shared on Sunday, October 5, included adorable childhood photos of baby Travis with his elder brother Jason Kelce.

Some iconic moments of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from his matches and a snapshot with his whole team was also included in the birthday carousel.

In addition to striking poses with mother Donna and father Ed Kelce, there were photos of the newly engaged couple from his romance era with the pop star.

Moreover Adam Sandler, with whom Travis shares screen in Happy Gilmore 2, and his teammate Patrick Mahomes also made appearance in the series of photos.

"A kid from Cleveland Heights became a man who reached new heights," this touching line came from a fan-written poem celebrating Travis latest birthday.

As for the birthday boy's mom, she celebrated her son’s birthday by reposting an adorable childhood snap of her son from the same fan account.

The picture showing baby Travis enjoying smiling while on a swing, possibly being pushed by a young Jason, was overlaid with a sweet shout out.

"Happy Birthday Travis!!! [celebrations emoji]," the text read over the cover photo as Donne, 72, reshared it on her profile.