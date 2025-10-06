Mandy Moore reflects on early success away from social media

Mandy Moore shared that she felt fortunate to have stepped into fame before the rise of social media.

The 41 year old star, who first became known with her debut single Candy at just 15 in 1999, explained that she had the chance to grow up away from the constant online spotlight that younger celebrities now face.

While speaking at the Inspiration Awards, Mandy reflected on her teenage years in the industry.

She said she felt “really, really lucky” to have been able to live as a regular teenager while also working.

The Midway star remembered going to the mall, amusement parks and even her school’s homecoming dance, all while enjoying opportunities in music and film.

Mandy went on explaining that she was never forced to choose just one path at the time, which helped her slowly shape her career.

However, the 41-year-old actress added that being able to take things “step by step” became the foundation of her success and longevity.

Mandy also opened up about being her own harshest critic, admitting that she had to learn to show herself the same kindness she offers others.

Moreover, the This is Us actress and singer further shared that her responsibilities as a mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend gave her perspective during difficult times.

With three young children, she said she stayed grounded by remembering who she was and what she truly wanted.

According to Mandy, life was a rollercoaster that required patience and consistency.