Celine Dion attends Paul McCartney concert with family amid health battle

Celine Dion was spotted enjoying a Paul McCartney concert with her family in a rare public appearance amid her ongoing health battle.

On Saturday, October 4, the five-time Grammy winner stepped out with her three sons — René-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14 — for McCartney’s Got Back Tour concert in Las Vegas, according to the Daily Mail.

Photos from the event obtained by the outlet showed the My Heart Will Go On singer clapping and cheering from the crowd at Allegiant Stadium, dressed in a sleek black turtleneck and matching hat.

The sighting comes amid Dion’s ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that, per Johns Hopkins Medicine, causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms that worsen over time.

Revealing her diagnosis in an emotional Instagram video in 2022, the 57-year-old shared how the illness has affected her ability to walk and sing, admitting, “It’s been a struggle… All I know is singing. It’s what I love to do the most.”

Still, Dion’s resilience continues to shine through.

Last year, she told Vogue her “happiness has come back” as she focuses on recovery.

In February 2024, the All By Myself hitmaker received a standing ovation as she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys, and continued to stun fans with a performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Most recently, Dion became the new face of Charlotte Tilbury.