William and Kate team up with George and Charlotte for new family tradition

Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, has not yet joined the family fun

Prince William and Kate Middleton have teamed up with their kids to take on locals at their neighbourhood pub quiz.

According to The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales have formed their own family quiz team, joined by Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, at a bar close to one of their royal residences. Understandably, their youngest, 7-year-old Prince Louis, isn’t old enough to join them just yet.

One fellow competitor told the outlet, “The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun. My lips are sealed on whether ‘Team Wales’ has ever won first prize.”

While William recently admitted in his Apple TV+ chat with Eugene Levy that he’s not the strongest when it comes to history — joking that George is “way better” — he’s known to hold his own in the sports rounds.

The future king even impressed fans with his football knowledge during a TNT Sports appearance before last season’s Champions League match between Aston Villa and PSG.

Both William and Kate graduated from the University of St Andrews, and their love of trivia reportedly goes way back — the couple were keen pub quizzers during their early married life in Wales.

Moreover, Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, famously hosted virtual quizzes during the lockdowns.