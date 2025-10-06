11-year-old boat dancer performs at Indonesian MotoGP grid

The Indonesian MotoGP round featured an unexpected star this weekend as viral internet sensation Aura Farming Boat Kid brought his signature performance to the racing paddock, bridging digital culture and world-class motorsport.

Rayyan Arkan Dikha, the young Indonesian boy famous for his hypnotic dance moves while companions row behind him in viral videos, made a special appearance during Saturday's Sprint Race festivities at the Mandalika International Street Circuit on October 4, 2025.

Event organizers invited the national icon to showcase his legendary "boat dance" on the MotoGP starting grid, though the viral star appeared momentarily overwhelmed by the roaring crowd and intense camera attention.

Childstar performance created an unlikely cultural crossover between elite motorcycle racing and internet phenomena, captivating both live spectators and global fans.

The boy's appearance continues his remarkable journey from local viral video subject to national celebrity, with his distinctive choreography having already captured the attention of motorsport champions.

The boat kid's performance provided a lighthearted interlude during the high-speed racing weekend event.

Eight-time world champion Marc Márquez previously celebrated his German Grand Prix victory by mimicking the boat kid's signature moves, further cementing the dance's status as a global cultural touchstone.