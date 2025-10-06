Prince Guillaume all smiles during first outing as Grand Duke

Prince Guillaume becomes Grand Duke of Luxembourg in historic ceremony

Finally marked a historic milestone for Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg as he officially became Grand Duke following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri.

Guillaume has now made his first public appearance since taking the throne, attending the traditional Te Deum thanksgiving mass alongside his wife, Grand Duchess Stephanie.

The new Grand Duke was joined by his parents, former Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, as well as other members of the grand ducal family, as they arrived at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Luxembourg.

Despite rainy weather, Guillaume appeared in high spirits smiling through out the event.

This public appearance followed his official swearing-in ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace, which was attended by several European royals, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands-all present to witness the historic moment.

Royal fans can now view the most striking images from the Te Deum mass held on Sunday.

The transition in leadership comes after former Grand Duke Henri's surprise announcement that he would be stepping back from royal duties.

During a heartfelt Christmas speech, Henri reflected on his reign and expressed that it was the right time to pass the mantle of responsibility to his son, marking anew chapter for the Luxembourg monarchy.