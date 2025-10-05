Eric Dane reveals horrifying reason he missed Emmys 'Grey's Anatomy' reunion

Dane was set to present with his former co-star Jesse Williams

Eric Dane has finally addressed why he missed the Grey’s Anatomy reunion at this year’s Emmy Awards, and the reason is far more serious than fans realised.

Speaking to the Washington Post on Thursday, October 2, Dane — who famously portrayed Mark Sloan AKA McSteamy on the hit medical drama — revealed he missed the milestone moment because of a nasty fall that sent him to the hospital.

“ALS is a nasty disease,” said the 52-year-old actor, who announced his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April. “So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head.”

The Euphoria star was set to make his first major appearance in months at the 77th annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on September 14 to present alongside his co-star Jesse Williams.

Dame revealed he was “really upset” to miss the reunion but admitted “there was nothing I could do about it.”

Since sharing his diagnosis, Dane has become an advocate for ALS awareness and research. Last week, he joined nonprofit I AM ALS in Washington, D.C. to push for the reauthorisation of the ACT for ALS law.

“That’s why ACT for ALS is so so great, and it’s because it broadens the access for everybody,” Dane told Rep. Frank Pallone during their meeting.