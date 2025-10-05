Meghan Markle drops surprise product with sweet link to her 'Suits' past

The former 'Suits' actress did not announce the latest drop

Meghan Markle’s latest surprise As Ever product is a full circle moment from her acting days.

The Duchess of Sussex has made a delectable addition to her alcoholic beverage range: a brand-new Sauvignon Blanc.

Unveiling her latest product on Instagram over the weekend, Meghan, 44, wrote, “We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend,” alongside a photo of the chilled white wine, now available on the As Ever website.

But fans quickly noticed a hidden detail — the wine hails from Marlborough, New Zealand. “Meghan just dropped a new wine!!!!! Imported from NEW ZEALAND!!!” one excited fan commented, referencing her well-documented love for the country.

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan once described New Zealand as “one of the most beautiful countries in the world” in a travel diary for her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. With the advice of her Suits co-star Gabriel Macht, she rented a campervan and embarked on a roadtrip.

It’s not the Duchess’s first nod to meaningful flavours; she previously revealed on The Tig that she prefers “a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc” and created a signature cocktail called “The Tig Cup,” which she called “a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.”

The latest surprise drop also marks the return of Meghan’s beloved Apricot Spread and Orange Marmalade.