Meghan Markle drops surprise product with sweet link to her 'Suits' past

Meghan Markle’s latest surprise As Ever product is a full circle moment from her acting days.
The Duchess of Sussex has made a delectable addition to her alcoholic beverage range: a brand-new Sauvignon Blanc.
Unveiling her latest product on Instagram over the weekend, Meghan, 44, wrote, “We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend,” alongside a photo of the chilled white wine, now available on the As Ever website.
But fans quickly noticed a hidden detail — the wine hails from Marlborough, New Zealand. “Meghan just dropped a new wine!!!!! Imported from NEW ZEALAND!!!” one excited fan commented, referencing her well-documented love for the country.
Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan once described New Zealand as “one of the most beautiful countries in the world” in a travel diary for her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. With the advice of her Suits co-star Gabriel Macht, she rented a campervan and embarked on a roadtrip.
It’s not the Duchess’s first nod to meaningful flavours; she previously revealed on The Tig that she prefers “a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc” and created a signature cocktail called “The Tig Cup,” which she called “a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.”
The latest surprise drop also marks the return of Meghan’s beloved Apricot Spread and Orange Marmalade.
Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024
The Prince of Wales is preparing for a glamorous appearance at the BAFTA Cymru Awards
King Charles takes important step for Beatrice, Eugenie as royal future laid bare
Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie tensions emerge after latest visit: Details
Prince Andrew's challenging time begins as King Charles set to take stern decision about two major roles
Prince William delivers ‘secret’ advise to estranged brother in emotional confession