Prince William steals Meghan Markle's spotlight with surprise appearance

The future king visits the sets of 'Doctor Who' and 'Other Bennet Sister' at Bad Wolf Studio in Wales, Cardiff

Prince William is stepping back into the sparkly world of showbiz just hours after Meghan Markle made her first-ever appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

On Sunday, October 5, the Prince of Wales announced via a glamorous Instagram video that he will be delivering a speech at the BAFTA Cymru Awards — the Welsh branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — in just a few hours.

In preparation for the prestigious event, the 44-year-old visited Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, where he met with the recipients of the Prince William Bursary — a grant which offers financial support of up to £2,000 to aspiring creatives — and the Screen Alliance Wales.

“Lights, camera, action!” read the post, shared by the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The accompanying video also showed the future king visiting the sets of The Other Bennet Sister and Doctor Who, stepping inside the TARDIS and admiring costume designs.

“From period pieces to all of time and space, both the BAFTA bursary and Bad Wolf Studios are actively inspiring future generations of creative talent,” the statement continued.

“Well done to all those involved, and best of luck to tonight’s nominees!” William concluded the message.

The update comes just a day after William’s estranged brother’s wife, Meghan Markle, made a solo appearance at Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week. It marked the Duchess of Sussex’s first fashion show appearance in years.