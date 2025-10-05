Palace confirms delightful news about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward

Prince Edward will be returning to a special place to mark a delightful event and will be bringing wife Sophie along for it.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who have conducted a series of significant tours and engagements on behalf of King Charles, will now be headed to Merseyside in Liverpool.

Shakespeare North Playhouse is a cultural and educational landmark dedicated to theatre and community engagement and has been dubbed as the ‘Theatre Building of the Year’. Back in 2023, Edward had officially opened the theatre.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a performance of The Tempest at the venue an “visit the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Training and Development Academy, Long Lane, Liverpool”, the royal diary mentioned.

The locals are reportedly left excited after the announcement was made and the town had begun preparations to welcome the royal couple.

“I was delighted that The Duke of Edinburgh was able to officially open the Playhouse back in 2023 and that he will be returning once more,” Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Council said a week prior.

“This time His Royal Highness will be accompanied by The Duchess of Edinburgh and will have the opportunity to experience a performance here – which will be wonderful.”

Moreover, Lisa Allen, Chief Executive and Creative Director of the theatre suggested that this is a meaningful visit for the town and the local art.

She mentioned that as Edward learned of their “commitment to bold, imaginative, and sustainable theatre-making”, this time Sophie will also witness the “exceptional” work of the people involved.