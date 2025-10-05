Meghan Markle PFW outfit receives hilarious reactions: 'ready for Halloween'

Meghan Markle's latest fashion choice for Paris Fashion Week sparked mixed reactions among fans.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on October 4 to extend her support for the brand's new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

For the fashion event, she wore a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt and pants of the same colour.

Meghan chose a pointed-toe black heel and opted for a natural-looking makeup alongside a slicked-back bun.

As the photos and videos of her latest outing went viral, netizens reacted hilariously to the Duchess of Sussex's decision to style an all white oversized dress.

One fan wrote, "She forgot to leave the bedsheets at home." Whereas another one said that Meghan is ready for "Halloween."

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield took a dig at the former Suits actress by sharing an edited photo of her, showcasing a toilet paper as the high neck of her dress.

On the other hand, some well-wishers of the former working royal heaped praise on her "classy" look.

"Meghan is so effortlessly classy, she looks fab!" a fan penned.

Prince Harry's wife wore an outfit from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut collection.

Meghan's spokesperson told People Magazine, "Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together."

"She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."