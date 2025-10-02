Sarah Ferguson hit with new setback as troubles deepen

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reportedly suffered huge financial loss amid ongoing backlash over her link to Jeffery Epstien.

The Duchess of York's Belgravia townhouse reportedly fetched £3.85 million, marking a £400,000 drop from the original cost.

Fergie originally bought the property in June 2022. At the time, she paid £4.25million in cash, describing the purchase as an investment for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Although she initially let the house to a tenant, Land Registry documents show that the same tenant has since bought the residence. The deal was finalised last August.

Her spokesman, James Henderson, explained: “[She] wasn’t looking to sell it.

“She was asked by the tenant to buy it, and it seemed like a good time to sell. It’s an investment property for her girls, and so the monies will be reinvested accordingly.”

The price represents a fall of about 10 per cent, in line with trends in London’s luxury property market.

Research from Coutts earlier this year highlighted that values in Knightsbridge and Belgravia are still “over 20 per cent below the height of the market in nominal terms”.

Fergie had acquired the mew house from the Duke of Westminster’s Grosvenor Estate, one of the wealthiest landowners in Britain. The sale comes as both the Duke and Duchess of York face renewed scrutiny over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

In recent weeks, several charities — including the British Heart Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust — have announced they will no longer work with the Duchess, 65, following reports that she had once called Epstein a “supreme friend” in a 2011 email.

- Prince William's Stance: Prince William is reportedly urging King Charles to cut ties with Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, viewing them as an embarrassment to the monarchy.

- King Charles's Hesitation: Charles seems reluctant to completely sever ties, possibly due to loyalty and the late Queen Elizabeth's wish to maintain connections with Ferguson as the mother of his granddaughters.

- Potential Actions: King Charles might bar them from attending royal events like the Christmas Day walk or even evict them from Royal Lodge.