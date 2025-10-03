Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's model daughter returns to work after high-profile split

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's eldest daughter shows up for work after parents' split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s model daughter, Sunday Rose, has made her first public appearance after her parents announced their split.

The Babygirl star confirmed that her ‘rock-solid’ marriage to Keith Urban is finally over, and the couple has decided to go their separate ways after 19 years together.

Despite the bittersweet announcement, the world was delighted to witness Rose making a name for herself in the fashion industry as she returned to work the next day.

The eldest of Kidman and Urban’s two children proudly walked the catwalk for French couture brand Christian Dior, marking her return to social media following her parents’ unexpected split.

Posting about her latest show on the social media giant, the 17-year-old captioned her post: “j’adore Dior.”

This appearance comes hot on the heels of Kidman’s petition to end the marriage on Tuesday, October 1, citing irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, a source spoke to the Daily Mail about Urban’s rumored new love interest in the music industry, as he reportedly moved on quickly after their high-profile breakup.

The source claimed: “The rumor is that he’s with a younger woman in the business. It’s all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that’s a mystery.”

For the unversed, the couple were last seen together in June, attending a FIFA World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee.