Prince William shocks celebrity guest with stylish entrance at Windsor

The future king delights the 'Schitt's Creek' star with his preferred mode of transport around Windsor

Prince William sure knows how to make an entrance that leaves even a Hollywood star stunned.

A new clip from Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, shows the Prince of Wales zipping through Windsor Castle on an electric scooter before greeting the Schitt’s Creek star.

Levy, 78, was left speechless as William, 43, rolled up on two wheels, shook his hand, and cheerfully said, “Eugene, good morning.”

“Your Royal Highness, this is… not what I was expecting,” the actor admitted.

While this may be the first time many are seeing the future King’s unconventional ride, it’s not actually new. Last year, he caused a similar stir when another video of him whizzing around the castle grounds on a scooter went viral.

Electric scooters have soared in popularity, with models ranging anywhere from £20 to £6,000.

And while they’re banned on UK public roads unless part of a rental scheme, William was perfectly within bounds riding his around Windsor’s private grounds.

The October 3rd episode sees the future king showing Levy around Windsor Castle, a place that holds sentimental meaning to William. Reflecting on the grief of losing his grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, he told Levy, “For me, Windsor is her. She loved it here, she spent most of her time here.”

The father-of-three also opened up about his wife, Princess Kate, and dad, King Charles’ cancer diagnoses, admitting he felt the “rug pulled from [his] feet.”