Meghan Markle's father breaks silence on her sister's bombshell claim

Samantha claimed Thomas Markle was stuck in a building after the deadly Philippines earthquake

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle is speaking out after her half-sister Samantha stirred up a social media storm involving the entire estranged family.

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father and half-sister for years, and their fallout has played out in the public eye. So, when Samantha took to X to claim that their father was “trapped” in a building after a deadly earthquake hit the Philippines on September 30 and blamed Meghan for the situation, the news spread like wildfire.

But Thomas has now told TMZ that none of it is true.

“The epicentre was 100 miles from here,” he said, confirming he is safe and not trapped in his hotel. “I’m currently sitting on the couch in my hotel room, with my feet kicked up and watching Charlie Chan movies. I’m quite comfortable.”

Samantha had posted on X that her father was stuck on the 19th floor, unable to walk, following the 6.9-magnitude quake that killed at least 72 people and injured more than 200.

She went as far as to blame Meghan, writing: “Shame on my disgusting evil f*****g sister forever putting our father in this position.”

Samantha later doubled down online, insisting she spoke to her father daily and thanking people for their concern. Thomas, however, clarified that he hasn’t spoken to Samantha and doesn’t know why she made the claims.