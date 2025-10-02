Prince William says his world collapsed after Kate, King's cancer diagnoses

The Princess of Wales and His Majesty's cancer diagnoses were announced last year

Prince William is opening up about one of the darkest chapters of his life.

In a new Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales admitted he felt the “rug pulled from his feet” after learning both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, had been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to the Schitt’s Creek star while giving him a tour of Windsor Castle, William, 42, reflected on how deeply the news shook him, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“We’ve been very lucky, we hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time,” he said, noting his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, lived into their 90s. “So, they were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like. So we’ve been very lucky as a family.”

But the future king admitted nothing prepared him for the health crises of 2023 and 2024.

“You maybe think to yourself: It won’t happen to us, we’ll be okay. Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you’ve got to be positive. But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places.”

The emotional interview was filmed in February, shortly after Princess Catherine revealed she was finally in remission following months of preventative chemotherapy.

William’s father, however, is still undergoing treatment.