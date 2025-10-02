King Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate Albert Hall’s 150th in Ballater

King Charles Honoured Aberdeenshire Communities in 2022 reception

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend a special event on October 9, 2025, marking the 150th anniversary of The Albert Hall in Ballater, Scotland.

The royal couple will visit the historic venue to engage with the local community and celebrate this significant milestone.

Albert Hall is a cherished community hub which has been a focal point for cultural and social gatherings in Ballater for over a century.

The evening will begin with a drinks reception in the Albert Hall, featuring “very special” entertainment to honour the milestone.

Guests will then move to the Victoria Hall for a sumptuous dinner, complete with refreshments and further live entertainment, promising a night steeped in history and community spirit.

Tickets for the dinner are priced at £55 per person and went on sale from 1st June 2025, offering attendees a chance to experience a slice of 19th century elegance in a modern day celebration.

In 2022, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Ballater for a heartfelt reception to thank communities across Aberdeenshire for their support and kindness following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

During the event, the royal couple met with around 550 local residents who had played a vital role in organising the late Queen’s final journey through the north-east, acknowledging their dedication and tireless efforts during a deeply emotional time.