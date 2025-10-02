Prince William, Princess Kate express condolences after Heaton Park Synagogue attack

Prince William and Princess Kate have released a heartfelt statement following the attack at Heaton Park Synagogue, expressing their deep sorrow and solidarity with the Jewish community.

The incident, which occurred on Yom Kippur-the holiest day in the Jewish calendar has shocked the nation.

In their message, shared via their official social media account, the royal couple said: 'Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.

'The fact this tragedy occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more shocking. We are thinking of the entire community as well as the emergency responders who attended this incident.'

King Charles also spoke out on the stabbing, saying he and the Queen were 'deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.'

Leaders across political and religious spheres have condemned the violence, standing in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Prime Minister , Sir Keimer Starmer, has flown back from Denmark to chair an emergency COBRA meeting after the attack.

For those unversed, the members of the Jewish community were celebrating the festival of Yom Kippur-also known as the Day of Atonment.

The two people have been killed and the suspected attacker shot dead by police, reported the Mirror.