Mariah Carey breaks silence on years-long feud with Eminem

Mariah Carey has finally spoken up about her long-running feud with rapper Eminem.

The English singer responded to the claim that she “started beef” with the rapper after he asked her to play his mum in his 2002 movie 8 Mile during an appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen on October 1.

The host asked, “This summer, a music producer claimed the real reason why you and Eminem started beefing was because he approached you about playing his mom in 8 Mile. Is there any truth to that?”

To which, Mariah replied, “From where what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don’t think that he actually… Well, who knows who approached who,” she told Andy.

When the host further questioned if that “ignite the beef,” the singer replied, “No, I mean, maybe. It depends (on) what he's thinking. I really don't care. Like, whatever he's said, then I'm that, fine. Not really. But that's a rap lyric.”

Earlier in June, Young, a music producer who began working with Mariah in 1988, disclosed he introduced the singer to Eminem.

Young said on the TFU podcast that Slim Shady apparently wanted Mariah, who is four years older than him, to play his character’s mother in 8 Mile.

However, the music producer added, “She did not like that at all. Her insecurities kicked in big time.”