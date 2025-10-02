Princess Kate’s big day secret revealed by makeup artist

Bobbi Brown clears up Kates wedding whisper

When Princess Kate glided down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in 2011, the world wasn’t just watching a royal love story, it was witnessing a style moment destined for history books.

From her cascading bouquet to the glittering Cartier Halo Tiara, every detail of her bridal look has been endlessly scrutinised.

For years, whispers swirled that the future Queen had taken an unprecedented step in royal tradition by perfecting her own bridal look.

With her defined eyeliner, fluttering black lashes, soft rosy cheeks and sheer pink lipstick the rumour only grew stronger.

Now, more than a decade later, Bobbi Brown herself has finally set the record straight.

The beauty mogul revealed that despite the widespread reports, Kate was not her own makeup artist on the big day, putting an end to one of the royal wedding’s longest running myths.

Speaking on an episode of Breaking Beauty with hosts Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn, beauty legend Bobbi Brown finally lifted the lid on one of the biggest royal wedding rumours.

“I didn’t do her makeup. I wish I did,” Brown, admitted, before clarifying that it was one of her star artists, Hannah Martin, who created the bridal look. “Hannah’s become quite a sensation in the U.K.,” he added proudly.

The makeup mogul revealed that Martin kept her updated in real time during the big day.

“Hannah did give me some information that I should set my alarm and watch. We were texting back and forth, and she’s like, Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,” Brown recalled.

When asked whether the brand could claim credit for the look, Brown explained, “We didn’t as a company use it no one did that back then. It wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Still, there was a personal royal acknowledgment. Bobbi shared that she received a heartfelt note of thanks not directly from Kate, but from her letter writer which now hangs proudly in her office as a treasured keepsake.