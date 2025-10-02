Possible breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery: Expedition to investigate ‘Taraia Object’

One of the most astonishing and famed mysteries of modern times may be closer to being solved, Amelia Earhart’s plane that went missing in 1937 might have been discovered after 88 years.

An ambitious expedition consisting of aviation and archaeology experts will embark to Nikumaroro and investigate the visual anomaly “Taraia Object” to confirm if it is Earhart’s missing Lockheed Electra 10E plane.

For context, Earhart vanished mid-flight with her plane in 1937 and till date no trace has been found of her. She was flying with an aim to become the first woman pilot to complete the circumnavigational flight of the globe.

Her disappearance remains a mystery to date but now scientists might be on the verge of solving it.

Executive Director of the Archaeology Legacy Institute (ALI), Richard Pettigrew, said, “Finding Amelia Earhart’s Electra aircraft would be the discovery of a lifetime.”

Pettigrew, who is also part of the expedition crew, said that the final destination of the missing female pilot was Nikumaroro, adding, “Confirming the plane wreckage there would be the smoking-gun proof.”

The expedition will begin on November 4 and the 15-member crew plans to spend several days on the island, inspect the Taraia Object, discovered by satellite images in 2020.