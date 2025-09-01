Amelia Earhart's plane that disappeared in 1937 finally discovered

Amelia Earhart vanished mid-flight with her plane in 1937 and till date no trace has been found of her.

Now, experts claim that they have pinpointed the exact location of the female pilot’s plane that disappeared 90 years ago, possibly solving one of the greatest aviation disappearances in history.

For context, Amelia set out on a journey to become the world’s first female pilot to circumnavigate the Earth in 1937, however, she shockingly vanished and was never found again.

According to Daily Mail, a deep sea group discovered a radio, similar to the one used by legendary American aviator, and they claim it was of great help in their search.

Nauticose, the company behind the mission, specialises in deep-sea exploration and historical research.

Its president Dave Jourdan said, “Our latest radio communication analysis is a major leap forward in solving one of the most enduring mysteries in aviation history,” adding that the radio discovery helped them narrow the search area.

He added, “The new expedition presents our best chance to finally locate Amelia Earhart’s plane.”

Previously, the team explored 3,610 square miles of seafloor near Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean.

The fourth expedition will be based on the scientific data that we’ve collected during extensive radio testing.