Kate Middleton or Princess Catherine: Real reason behind ‘rude’ title

There has been an ongoing debate about how to refer to Princess Kate, even though she has a prominent role in the monarchy.

From Kate Middleton, Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales to many others, the media seems to use pretty much every form of moniker or title given to the royal.

Royal fans have been left disgruntled by the press and their constant ‘disrespect’ of Prince William’s wife, who is now destined to take on the role of a Queen.

One of the fans wrote to the publisher, “Why does the Daily Mail insist of referring to Catherine, Princess of Wales by her maiden name of Kate Middleton”, noting that she has been married to the heir to the throne for 14 years. “It’s respectful to her.”

The fan also mentioned that Kate’s brother, James Middleton, indicated in his book that she has “always been Catherine, not Kate”.

Another posed the question if Kate would still be referred as such when she becomes the Queen since it’s “very rude”.

In response, Diary Editor of The Daily Mail, Richard Eden, mentioned that the real reason is rather a “technical” one rather than an insult or a jab.

He began noting that it now being “done less” but all the publishers want the readers to read the stories. Eden pointed out that “Kate Middleton comes up more in searches more than other like Princess Kate, Princess Catherine”.

Apart from that, Eden explained that it’s not the clicks and searches that give them the go-ahead for using the shorter names sometimes. In the technicalities he mentioned obliging to the space in the headlines and sometimes needing a break from the monotony.

Moreover, in retrospect, Prince Harry has referred to his sister-in-law as Kate in his bombshell book, Spare.

Even if one was to assume that Harry has a rift with the royals, hence he would use that name, Eden pointed out there was more to it.

In their engagement interview, William had referred to his fiancée at the time as Kate, meaning that it is not really a disrespect for the royal.